Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Negi booked for rape, denies charges

The MLA denying the claims said that the woman who has accused him of rape is misleading courts by providing fabricated information.

Published: 06th September 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Dwarahat BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi (Photo | ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

UTTARAKHAND: Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has been booked by the state police on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. A case has been registered against his wife as well.

“A case of rape and criminal intimidation under sections 376 and 506 of the of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the MLA and his wife," said Rakesh Gosain, SHO, Nehru Colony police station. The court directed registration of FIR after the woman wrote a letter to the court requesting registration of the FIR. 

The MLA denying the claims said that the woman who has accused him of rape is misleading courts by providing fabricated information. He further added that he will move the court in the matter.

On September 4, Uttarakhand High Court while hearing a petition against the MLA had asked the state government and police to file a response in the matter. The Court also added that there shall be no coercive action against her. Next hearing of the matter has been scheduled on October 12, 2020.

Earlier, the woman requested the court to quash a case registered against her by the state police on the complaint of the Mahesh Singh Negi's wife who alleged that her husband was being blackmailed by her. 

Last month, she levelled allegations of rape and fathering her child born in May this year. 

On the complaint of the wife of the MLA, the police had registered the case against the woman for allegedly blackmailing the MLA to extort Rs 5 Crore. 

After opposition launched a scathing attack on the state government, Chief Minister said that the BJP MLA is ready for a DNA test.  She also cited a threat to her life and demanded a DNA test to prove that the accused MLA is the father of her child.

Earlier this month, the MLA had written to the director-general of police, Uttarakhand expressing his objections over police behaviour. 

