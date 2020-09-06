West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee orders to develop 646 gram panchayats in two months

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Eyeing the crucial 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed officials to develop 646 gram panchayats, identified as under-developed civic bodies, by implementing government schemes and projects on a war footing.

A state government official said the panchayat department has already taken an initiative to start a slew of development projects in the identified civic areas and is aiming to complete the work within two months. "These panchayats could not spend the annual grant of Rs 2 crore each and as a result, the people living there are yet to get benefits," the official added.

Sources in the state panchayat department said among the identified gram panchayat areas, the most-affected villages have already been listed. "Four mentors have been appointed for each of 656 panchayats who will prepare a roadmap after studying the basic problems in those areas. They will also look after the development works to be carried out in the 60 days," said another official at the panchayat department. Under the roadmap, works such as supplying drinking water, constructing roads and harvesting rainwater have been given the top priority.