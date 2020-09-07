STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11-year-old Madhya Pradesh boy held for killing class 5 girl

The boy also harbored a grudge against the victim as she used to defeat him in games played on mobile phones, a senior officer said.

By PTI

INDORE: An 11-year-old boy was nabbed here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly killing a 10-year-old girl on suspicion that she had killed his pet, a rat, police said.

The boy allegedly crushed the head of the girl, a student of class 5, with a stone in the Lasudia police station area, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) HC Mishra said, adding that the victim died on the spot.

The boy told police that he suspected the girl had killed his pet rat after an argument, he added.

"He also harbored a grudge against the victim as she used to defeat him in games on mobile phones," Mishra said. The boy will be sent to a child correctional home after the casework gets over, he said.

Meanwhile, another police officer ruled out the possibility of the boy raping the girl after killing her.

He said police are awaiting a postmortem report. Devastated family members of the deceased said she had gone out of the house to pluck flowers.

