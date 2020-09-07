STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal BJP leaders visit Jangalmahal to unite faction-ridden grassroots workers 

The saffron camp is focused to keep the pace that the party gained in the 2018 civic polls from the region for more gains against the ruling Trinamool Congress in the backward zone of West Bengal. 

Published: 07th September 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: To strengthen the BJP’s organisational strength at grass roots, senior leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy visited Jhargram on Sunday and held meeting with the district functionaries.

Jhargram falls in Jangalmahal, the erstwhile stronghold of Maoists.

Junglemahal’s politics is expected to be charged up ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections as all mainstream political players are busy taking the tribals and OBC electorates into their confidence.

In addition, the presence of Maoist has become visible after a nine-year silence observed by the outlawed outfit that influenced the electoral process in the region on several occasions.

The visit was said to be significant because BJP assessed that its support was withering.

“Our intra-party conflict is one of the key reasons behind it. During state president Dilip Ghosh’s recent Junglemahal visit, two factions got involved in war or words in front of Ghosh,’’ said a BJP leader.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

