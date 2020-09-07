Bengal BJP leaders visit Jangalmahal to unite faction-ridden grassroots workers 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: To strengthen the BJP’s organisational strength at grass roots, senior leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy visited Jhargram on Sunday and held meeting with the district functionaries.

Jhargram falls in Jangalmahal, the erstwhile stronghold of Maoists.

The saffron camp is focused to keep the pace that the party gained in the 2018 civic polls from the region for more gains against the ruling Trinamool Congress in the backward zone of West Bengal.

Junglemahal’s politics is expected to be charged up ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections as all mainstream political players are busy taking the tribals and OBC electorates into their confidence.

In addition, the presence of Maoist has become visible after a nine-year silence observed by the outlawed outfit that influenced the electoral process in the region on several occasions.

The visit was said to be significant because BJP assessed that its support was withering.

“Our intra-party conflict is one of the key reasons behind it. During state president Dilip Ghosh’s recent Junglemahal visit, two factions got involved in war or words in front of Ghosh,’’ said a BJP leader.