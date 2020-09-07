Bihar polls: Nitish kickstarts virtual campaign, says JD-U committed to development

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched the virtual election campaign through JD-U's online platform from the party office here.

He gave details of his government's development work and said he was committed to it. The CM accused the Opposition of being engaged in spreading false propaganda.

In an oblique reference to RJD, the CM said people must remain alert to rhetoric from parties that had never done anything for Bihar's development.

He termed the 15-year rule by Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi as the 'regime of Pati-Patni'. "We work with principle while some work for wealth without any principle."

He asked the people to recall the law and order situation during the Lalu-Rabri regime and how they were scared to venture out from their homes in the evening. Kumar said that people should know how they minted money without working.

Kumar claimed that the state has been performing better in the containment of Covid-19.

He further said that his government has been maintaining zero-tolerance against crime, corruption, and communalism. Quoting the NCRB report of 2018, he said that Bihar now stood at 23rd on the national average crime chart.

Kumar expressed hope that truth will come out in the death case of Bihar-born Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the investigation has been taken over by the CBI. He said that the death of SSR had not only shocked the people of Bihar but of the entire country.

Reacting to a tweet from Lalu Prasad in which the ex-CM described Nitish Kumar govt a "burden" on Bihar, Kumar said: "We work so we are seen by u a burden but when u r in jail, it has liberated Bihar from you".

Hundred of RJD workers demonstrated outside the JD-U office demanding employment while the CM was addressing the virtual rally.