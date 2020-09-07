STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls: Nitish kickstarts virtual campaign, says JD-U committed to development

In an oblique reference to RJD, the CM said people must remain alert to rhetoric from parties that had never done anything for Bihar's development.

Published: 07th September 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

RJD workers demonstrating outside the JD-U office demanding employment (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched the virtual election campaign through JD-U's online platform from the party office here.

He gave details of his government's development work and said he was committed to it. The CM accused the Opposition of being engaged in spreading false propaganda.

In an oblique reference to RJD, the CM said people must remain alert to rhetoric from parties that had never done anything for Bihar's development.

He termed the 15-year rule by Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi as the 'regime of Pati-Patni'. "We work with principle while some work for wealth without any principle."

ALSO READ | RJD slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over jobs to kin of Dalits killed

He asked the people to recall the law and order situation during the Lalu-Rabri regime and how they were scared to venture out from their homes in the evening. Kumar said that people should know how they minted money without working.

Kumar claimed that the state has been performing better in the containment of Covid-19.

He further said that his government has been maintaining zero-tolerance against crime, corruption, and communalism. Quoting the NCRB report of 2018, he said that Bihar now stood at 23rd on the national average crime chart.

ALSO READ | Make in Bihar app to boost Nitish Kumar's poll campaign in pandemic times

Kumar expressed hope that truth will come out in the death case of Bihar-born Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the investigation has been taken over by the CBI. He said that the death of SSR had not only shocked the people of Bihar but of the entire country.

Reacting to a tweet from Lalu Prasad in which the ex-CM described Nitish Kumar govt a "burden" on Bihar, Kumar said: "We work so we are seen by u a burden but when u r in jail, it has liberated Bihar from you".

Hundred of RJD workers demonstrated outside the JD-U office demanding employment while the CM was addressing the virtual rally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar polls Bihar elections Nitish Kumar JD-U RJD
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp