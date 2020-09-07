STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandrayaan-3 launch may take place in early 2021; mission will not have orbiter

After the hard landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September last year, space agency ISRO had planned another mission to the Moon later this year.

Published: 07th September 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chandrayaan-3, India's mission to Moon, is likely to be launched in early 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

However, unlike Chandrayaan-2, it will not have an orbiter, but will include a lander and a rover, he added.

After the hard landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September last year, space agency ISRO had planned another mission to the Moon later this year.

However, the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown have hit several of ISRO's projects and delayed missions like Chandrayaan-3.

"As for Chandrayaan-3, the launch may now take place somewhere in early 2021. Chandrayaan-3 will be a mission repeat of Chandrayaan-2 and will include a Lander and Rover similar to that of Chandrayaan-2, but will not have an orbiter," a statement quoting Singh said.

Planned to land on the South Pole of the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22 last year.

However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, crashing India's dream to become the first nation to successfully touch down on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

The orbiter of the mission is working fine and has been sending data.

Singh, who is the Minister of State for the Department of Space, said Chandrayaan-1, ISRO's maiden mission to the Moon launched in 2008, has sent images which show that Earth's satellite may be rusting along the poles.

"The sign of this finding is that even though the surface of the Moon is known to have iron-rich rocks, it is not known for the presence of water and oxygen, which are the two elements needed to interact with iron to create rust," he said.

Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) say that this could be because the Earth's own atmosphere is lending a helping hand which, in other words, means that the Earth's atmosphere could be protecting the Moon as well, the statement said.

"Thus, the Chandrayaan-1 Moon data indicates that the Moon's poles are home to water, this is what the scientists are trying to decipher," the statement added.

Meanwhile, preparations are going on for India's first-ever Human Space mission Gaganyaan, he added.

The training processes and other procedures are also in place.

"Constraints due to the COVID pandemic led to some disruptions in the plan for Gaganyaan but efforts are going on to stick to the timeline of around 2022," the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrayaan-3 ISRO
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp