STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress ignores dissenters Jitin Prasada, Raj Babbar in panels for Uttar Pradesh elections

Those in the Membership Committee include Ajay Kapoor, BL Khabri, Mohd Muqeem, former MP Kamal Kishore and former Varanasi MLA Ajay Rai.

Published: 07th September 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Raj Babbar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress constituted committees on Sunday to prepare for the Uttar Pradesh elections in which leaders such as Jitin Prasada and Raj Babbar, who were among signatories seeking a re-haul of the party, failed to find a place. Another prominent leader from Uttar Pradesh RPN Singh also was not accommodated in any of the committees.

Both Prasada and Babbar were among the 23 leaders who had signed a letter addressed to Sonia urging “internal democracy”. Interestingly, senior leaders Nirmal Khatri and Naseeb Pathan, who denounced the letter writers, have found places in the panels announced on Sunday evening.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has constituted the ‘Manifesto Committee, Outreach Committee, Membership Committee, Programme Implementation Committee,

Training and Cadre Development Committee, Panchayati Raj Election Committee, and Media and Communication Advisory Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, said a press release from Congress leader KC Venugopal.

The crucial UP Assembly elections are likely to be held in February-March 2022. Almost all senior leaders have been accommodated —- Salman Khurshid on the Manifesto Committee, Pramod Tiwari on the Outreach Committee, Rashid Alvi on Media Advisory Committee. Noor Bano, Anugrah Narayan, and Rajesh Mishra have also got appointed to various committees.

Those in the Membership Committee include Ajay Kapoor, BL Khabri, Mohd Muqeem, former MP Kamal Kishore and former Varanasi MLA Ajay Rai.

The Media and Communication Advisory Committee has Rashid Alvi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Surendra Rajput, Omkar Singh and Virendra Madan.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president and the Congress Legislative Party leader will be ex-officio members of all the committees, an official communication from the party said.

Prior to this development on Sunday, senior Lok Sabha MPs Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor had not been accommodated in the Congress’ Lok Sabha panel mandated to formulate the Grand Old Party’s strategy in the House.

Tharoor, a former Union minister, had later tweeted calling for an end to leadership debate in the party.

Rise above affinity for kin: Expelled leaders to Sonia

Nine expelled UP Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to “rise above the affinity for the family” and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust.

In the letter dated September 2, the leaders said Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira and Rajiv Gandhi built the Congress and the country with democratic values.

But it’s ironical that for sometime, the way in which the party is being run, there is confusion and depression among workers, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jitin Prasada Raj Babbar Uttar Pradesh Elections
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp