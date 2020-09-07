STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: AG KK Venugopal in self-quarantine, SC informed

According to sources, Venugopal has gone into self-quarantine after one of his staff tested COVID-19 positive.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Attorney General K K Venugopal is in self-quarantine, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday as the Centre sought adjournment in a matter related to filling of vacancies in tribunals.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta was requested by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju that a short adjournment be granted in the case as the AG, who is appearing in the matter, is in self-quarantine.

The bench agreed to the request by Raju, representing the Centre in the matter, and posted the matter for further hearing on September 15.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions related to filing of vacancies in tribunals including Central Administrative Tribunal and Armed Force Tribunals.

