Gujarat records 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, takes total tally to 1,05,671

At the sametime, 1,276 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 86,034, the department said in a release here.

Published: 07th September 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Image for representation (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,05,671 with 1,330 new cases reported on Monday, the state health department said.

With 15 more deaths, the COVID-19 fatalitiesin the state increased to 3,123, it said.

As many as 72,690 tests were conducted in the state for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, at a rate of 1,118.30 tests per day per million population, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,05,671, new cases 1,330, deaths 3,123, discharged 86,034, active cases 16,514 and people tested so far 28,53,371.

Gujarat covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
