STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC seeks Centre, Netflix response to Mehul Choksi's plea on 'Bad Boy Billionaires' docuseries

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Centre and Netflix and sought their stand by September 23 on Choksi's appeal.

Published: 07th September 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and online video streaming platform Netflix on PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi's appeal against the dismissal of his plea to pre-screen the 'Bad Boy Billionaires' docuseries.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Centre and Netflix and sought their stand by September 23 on Choksi's appeal.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for the PNB scam accused, said he was only seeking that the matter be remanded back to the single judge who had dismissed as not maintainable the plea to pre-screen the docuseries.

The single judge had on August 28 denied any relief to Choksi, saying a writ petition for enforcement of a private right was not maintainable.

ALSO READ | PNB scam: Nirav Modi extradition trial to resume in UK court on September 7

The high court had said his remedy lies in a civil suit and granted him the liberty to raise the issue in a civil suit.

Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, and his nephew, Nirav Modi, are accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Choksi left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

The documentary, which was scheduled for release in India on September 2, was promoted by Netflix as: "This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Mehul Choksi Netflix PNB scam Bad Boy Billionaires
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp