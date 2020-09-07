STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kangana carrying forward BJP's political agenda: Congress

Ranaut, whose comments led to a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Published: 07th September 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut of carrying forward the BJP's political agenda through her actions and claimed that the ruling party had provided her with security cover to enable her to openly defame Maharashtra and criticise the coalition government there.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Ranaut's comparison of Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was untrue, reprehensible and would not be acceptable to any reasonable person.

He, however, said the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra will ensure adequate protection to her and defend the right of dissent of its biggest critics.

"Despite a particular film actress carrying on the agenda of Modi Ji and BJP, we will ensure adequate protection for her," he said at a virtual press conference. However, to describe the business capital of the country as Pakistan occupied Kashmir is naive, incorrect, political opportunism and reprehensible which no reasonable person will accept. We reject such unfounded and politically motivated allegations being hurled through film actresses by BJP," he said.

Surjewala said unlike the BJP, the Congress party as well as the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra has the principle of defending the right of dissent of their biggest critics.

"The security has been provided to a film actress, who is acting on the behest of BJP to defame Maharashtra, so that she openly criticises us under BJP's political agenda," he also said.

Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos who will work in shifts around the clock, Union Home ministry officials said on Monday amid the controversy over her comment that she "feared" the Mumbai Police.

The decision comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh and had likened Mumbai to PoK, said she plans to visit Mumbai on September 9.

Ranaut, whose comments led to a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Randeep Surjewala
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp