Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus security by Centre, to be guarded by 10 armed commandos

Ranaut has been granted the protection on the basis of possible 'threat level' after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Published: 07th September 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by Central security agencies and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos around the clock, Union Home ministry officials said on Monday.

Ranaut has been granted protection on the basis of possible 'threat' after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and comes two days before her planned Mumbai visit on September 9.

ALSO WATCH:"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut

Taking to Twitter, Ranaut confirmed the development and wrote: It has now been proven that no nationalist's voice can be suppressed. I am thankful to Mr. Amit Shah, who could have advised me to delay my return to Mumbai by a few days, given the circumstances but chose to uphold and preserve my dignity and self-respect.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday said his government decided to provide the actor with security, who hails from Manali, after her father and sister sought protection for her.

Officials said the Himachal Pradesh government also requested Central government to provide security to Ranaut through a paramilitary force as she came under the scanner for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and subsequently 'Taliban' after Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut advised her to refrain coming back to Mumbai if she feared the city police in party's mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

In a tweet stating that she would be returning to Mumbai on September 9, Ranaut had dared anyone to stop her. Ranaut also asked Raut to apologise for his remarks against her.

Sena MLA Pratap Saranik hit back with a slap threat and said she should be arrested for sedition.

Raut on Sunday said he would consider doing so only if she apologises for her "insulting" remarks against Mumbai and Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)

