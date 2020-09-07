STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders condemn decision to give Kangna Ranaut Y-plus security

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by Central security agencies and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos around the clock.
 

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders on Monday condemned the central government's decision to provide Y-plus security to Bollywood star Kangna Ranaut.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshumkuh said that the Kangna Ranaut had insulted Marathi people by calling Mumbai Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK). “It is very surprising that the central government provided the Y security to Kangna Ranaut for insulting Maharashtra. Mumbai is not limited to any party, it is for everyone. The centre has given the wrong message by providing Y-plus security to the controversial actor,” Deshmukh said.

READ HERE | Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus security by Centre, to be guarded by 10 armed commandos

Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar said centre has proven that she was making a statement on the behest of BJP. “We should not be surprised if she gets nominated to Rajya Sabha by BJP. She is their puppet. The BJP awarded her security for insulting Maharashtra and Mumbai police,” Wadettiwar alleged.

Pratap Sarnaik, Shiv Sena MLA reiterated his earlier demand of filing sedition case against the Kangna Ranaut. 

However, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra government can pursue the case legally against anyone if he or she is making any statement, but they cannot threaten anyone.

“Everyone has the right to speak and express feelings as part of freedom of expression. Maharashtra government is making a mistake by levelling allegation against Kangna Ranaut,” Fandnavis defended Kangna Ranaut indirectly.

