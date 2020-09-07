STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra NCP leader offers palace, bungalow for setting up COVID-19 care centres

Shivaji Jagtap, SDO, Phaltan confirmed the administration had received such a letter from Raghunath Raje Naik Nimbalkar.

Published: 07th September 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Community health workers screen people for COVID-19 and Malaria symptoms at a school in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar has offered two properties, including a grand royal heritage palace located in Phaltan in western Maharashtra's Satara district, to the administration to set up COVID-19 centres.

Nimbalkar wrote to the Satara district administration about the decision.

"We have offered Vikram Vilas, a bungalow in Songaon owned by my cousin Raghunath Raje Naik Nimbalkar, as well as Mudhoji Manmohan Rajwada, a heritage palace in Phaltan, to the district administration," he told PTI.

"There are several rooms in the palace and it can be turned into a temporary COVID-19 centre. Cases are increasing in rural centres and infrastructure is lacking so it was decided by the trust to offer these two properties," Nimabalkar said.

He said the trust would provide other support as well to contain the outbreak.

Shivaji Jagtap, SDO, Phaltan confirmed the administration had received such a letter from Raghunath Raje Naik Nimbalkar.

"There are dedicated COVID-19 facilities in Phaltan. With the help of local organizations and individuals, we are trying to set up a separate facility with oxygenated beds. As far as existing resources are concerned, we feel that it will suffice. However, if need be, we will certainly consider the offer made by the Nimbalkars," he said.

As on Sunday, there are 6,719 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 17,663 people have been discharged and 473 have died.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Warrior
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp