STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Modionomics has failed, time for a reality check': Adhir Chowdhury trails guns at PM

Modi should listen patiently to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to revive the economy, he suggested.

Published: 07th September 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File | PTI)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Monday slammed the Centre for the negative GDP growth and said "Modinomics" has fallen flat and "jingoism cannot be a remedy to revive the economy".

Chowdhury, who is a member of Congress Working Committee (CWC) as well, suggested that Modi should "listen patiently to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to revive the economy".

"Modi govt has eminently proved itself as a govt which has been infected by political as well as economic bankruptcy. While China is registering a growth of 3.8 per cent of its economy, India has contracted by 23.9%," he tweeted.

EDITORIAL: Avoiding another twin balance sheet problem

"#Modinomics has been fallen flat, for the survival of economics #Jingoism cannot be a remedy, Sh @narendramodi Ji, you should talk to former PM Sh Manmohan Singh Ji and listen to him patiently," the five-term MP said.

The country's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June period with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.

The Congress had earlier attacked the government over a sharp decline in the GDP numbers and alleged that the NDA dispensation ignored its warnings and took no preventive steps to cushion the fall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Modionomics Indian economy Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury GDP growth
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp