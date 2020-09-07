Punjab farmers up in arms, say MPs who back farm ordinances won't be allowed to enter state

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The farmers organisations in Punjab have decided that any MP from the state who votes in favour of farm ordinances or abstains will not be allowed to enter the state.

The MPs on their 'Hit-List’ are Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD, Som Parkash of BJP, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Sunny Deol of BJP.

President of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal Group), Punjab, Balbir Singh Rajewal said, "In our recent meeting, we have decided that any Member of Parliament either from Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, who is representing the state, will now be allowed into the state if he/she votes in favour of these ordinances or abstains from voting. We will see how those MPs enter Punjab."

"We suspect that the four MPs -- Bhatinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal, Hoshiarpur MP Som Parkash and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol will either vote on favour of these ordinances or abstain. If they do that we will see how they enter Punjab," he said.

Rajewal says, "We do not think the Congress MPs will vote in favour of these ordinances as the party is opposing it and so is the lone AAP MP Bhagwant Mann.

"It has been decided that a day before the ordinances are placed in the Parliament we will block the road network of Punjab for two hours as a mark of protest. Members of all the 17 farmers' organizations will also protest in Delhi. The local BJP leaders approached us and put forth their side to convince us but they could not as the facts speak for themselves,’’ he said.

The three farm ordinances which are likely to be tabled and passed in the parliament are The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020.

Satnam Singh Pannu president of BKU (Pannu Group) Punjab said, "We held dharna in front of nine offices of deputy commissioners across the state (three each in Malwa, Magha and Doaba) protesting against these ordinances and demanded we should be arrested. But the police did not arrest us. Our protest is continuing."