Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik tests positive for COVID-19

Kaushik was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday night after his antigen report came positive, its PRO said.

Published: 07th September 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:56 PM

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik.

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Monday.

Kaushik was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday night after his antigen report came positive, its PRO Harish Thapliyal said.

Though he was in complete isolation since Saturday after coming in contact with an infected person he decided to admit himself at AIIMS, Rishikesh on the advice of doctors after his report arrived.

His sample has also been sent for an RT-PCR test for dual confirmation.



The minister, who is also the state government's official spokesman, has appealed to party leaders and journalists who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID.

Kaushik had attended a cabinet meeting here last week chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Another cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal along with members of his staff has gone into self-isolation after his son and niece tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Uttarakhand with over 24000 people testing positive and 341 infected people dead.

