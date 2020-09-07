STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal reports 3,077 fresh COVID-19 cases takes total tally to 1,83,865

The discharge rate climbed to 85.40 per cent, with 3,021 people recovering from the disease since Sunday evening, the department said in its bulletin.

Published: 07th September 2020 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,620 on Monday after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, while 3,077 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the state to 1,83,865, the health department said.

The discharge rate climbed to 85.40 percent, with 3,021 people recovering from the disease since Sunday evening, the department said in its bulletin.

As many as 42,216 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 during the period, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Bengal currently stands at 23,216, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp