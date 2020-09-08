40-year-old Sadhvi gang-raped at her ashram in Jharkhand, two suspects detained

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A 40-year old Sadhvi was allegedly gang-raped by at least two unidentified persons at the ‘Mahila Satsang Ashram’ late on Monday night in Godda, around 325 km from Ranchi. According to police, at least five people barged into the Ashram at around 2:30 pm and beat up the women present there indiscriminately.

“The victim, a Sadhvi, has alleged that two of the persons, who barged into the Ashram early in the morning on Tuesday, raped her. An FIR has been lodged at the Mofussil Police Station and the matter is being investigated after detaining two suspects in the case,” said Godda SP YS Ramesh. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and all aspects are being considered during the probe, he added.

It is being alleged that the victim was locked inside the room and raped by the miscreants. Locals suspect that a land dispute may be one of the reasons behind the incident.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey also informed Chief Minister Hemant Soren about the incident through his Twitter handle.