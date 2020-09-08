STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

40-year-old Sadhvi gang-raped at her ashram in Jharkhand, two suspects detained

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and all aspects are being considered during the probe, said Godda SP YS Ramesh

Published: 08th September 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A 40-year old Sadhvi was allegedly gang-raped by at least two unidentified persons at the ‘Mahila Satsang Ashram’ late on Monday night in Godda, around 325 km from Ranchi. According to police, at least five people barged into the Ashram at around 2:30 pm and beat up the women present there indiscriminately.

“The victim, a Sadhvi, has alleged that two of the persons, who barged into the Ashram early in the morning on Tuesday, raped her. An FIR has been lodged at the Mofussil Police Station and the matter is being investigated after detaining two suspects in the case,” said Godda SP YS Ramesh. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and all aspects are being considered during the probe, he added.

It is being alleged that the victim was locked inside the room and raped by the miscreants. Locals suspect that a land dispute may be one of the reasons behind the incident.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey also informed Chief Minister Hemant Soren about the incident through his Twitter handle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahila Satsang Ashram Godda Jharkhand
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp