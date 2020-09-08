STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5-year-old girl raped by minor uncle in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia 

The in-charge of Revathi police station, Pravin Singh, said the girl had come to her maternal grandmother's village, where she was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle in the morning.

By PTI

BALLIA: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative, who is also a minor, in a village in Revathi area of the district on Tuesday, police said.

He said based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the 14-year-old accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Singh said the girl has been sent to the district hospital for treatment.

