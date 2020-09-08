STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Borrow from RBI or release money from pvt trust fund' to pay states GST dues: Yechury attacks government

Though the CPI (M) General Secretary did not name the private trust fund he was referring to, he has often attacked the government over PM-CARES Fund terming it a private trust.

Published: 08th September 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing the government of denying states their legitimate GST dues, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury Tuesday said it must borrow from the RBI or release money from a private trust fund, an oblique reference to the PM-CARES Fund, to pay the states.

Modi government must immediately borrow from RBI and pay the states their legitimate GST dues. At least now Modi must release ? thousands of crores amassed in a private trust fund bearing his name to the states to strengthen the combat against Covid, Yechury said in a tweet.

Though the CPI (M) General Secretary did not name the private trust fund he was referring to, he has often attacked the government over PM-CARES Fund terming it a private trust.

In a tweet on July 7, he had said, Thousands of crores are collected by a private trust bearing PM's name, using govt authority. This is non-transparent, non-auditable, hence non-accountable. Shameful: Money is made in the name of combating the pandemic, as people suffer from this health emergency. Another Scam.

The Supreme Court had recently refused to order transfer of funds from the PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), saying they are two entirely different funds with different object and purpose.

It had also said there was no occasion for audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India as PM-CARES Fund was a public charitable trust.

On Tuesday, Yechury also hit out at the government over reports that the Centre was seeking updates on coronavirus directly from district officials thus bypassing the elected governments.

PM to DM minus CM! States are on the frontline combating the pandemic. Instead of helping them, Centre denied paying them their legitimate GST dues. Now it bypasses the elected governments, gets officers to report directly. Surveillance? he said in another tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury RBI borrowing GST dues
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp