STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Capping charges for all beds in private hospitals infeasible: Maharashtra government

Regulating charges for all beds, taking over like that will not be feasible, as these are private hospitals and the state is not providing them any aid, A-G Kumbhakoni said.

Published: 08th September 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it was not feasible for it to cap charges for all beds at private hospitals and nursing homes in the state.

Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed a bench headed by Justice Amjad Sayed that the state had capped charges for beds and ancillary items including PPE kits for 80 per cent of beds at private hospitals and nursing homes.

Hospitals, however, were permitted to charge their own rates for the remaining 20 per cent beds for treatment of both COVID-19 and other patients, he said.

"We can't take over private hospitals completely. Regulating charges for all beds, taking over like that will not be feasible, as these are private hospitals and the state is not providing them any aid," Kumbhakoni said.

"If we regulate everything, it will be like nationalisation (of hospitals)," he argued.

Kumbhakoni was responding to the court's previous query on whether the state government had a mechanism to prevent overcharging of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Abhijeet Mangade that stated that some private hospitals were overcharging patients for treatment of both coronavirus and other ailments for ancillary items such as PPE kits, gloves and N95 masks.

Mangade told the court on Tuesday that his mother had been charged Rs 72,000 for PPE kits for six days when she was admitted to a hospital in the city in June.

The AG told the HC that the state had issued two notifications, one in May and another on August 31 to regulate beds and cap rates for PPEs in private hospitals and nursing homes.

As per the notifications, hospitals and nursing homes can charge maximum of Rs 600 per patient per day for PPE kits in regular wards, while in ICUs, they can charge a maximum of Rs 1,200 per patient per day, Kumbhakoni said.

Similarly, charges for beds, doctors' rounds, treatment etc, had also been fixed for 80 per cent beds, he said.

Mangade, however, urged the court to direct the state government to cap charges for PPE kits for the remaining 20 per cent beds as well.

"My issue is not regulation of all bed charges, but only capping prices for PPE kits for all beds, as these form a major portion of bills," the petitioner said.

The court adjourned further hearing for a week and said that the matter will be heard by the Chief Justice's court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra government private hospitals
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp