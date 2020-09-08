Congress accuses BJP of politicising actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death before Bihar polls    

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused the ruling BJP of politicising the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it a new low in Indian politics.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala condemned the party and said Rajput’s death was being politicised to deflect attention from the problems faced by the people in Bihar.

“This is a new low in the new India of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Surjewala said at a virtual press conference.

He alleged that Bihar was ravaged by floods and reeling under acute misery with the government having “abdicated its responsibility”.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that the CBI should conduct an impartial probe into the death of the actor, unmindful of the political implication of the case.

“Mr CBI and his masters, how many days will be required to unearth the mystery of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, already media trial has been continuing in full swing which even can dwarf the judicial trial,” he tweeted.