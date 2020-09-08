Cop dies by suicide with service revolver in Maharashtra's Jalna

By PTI

AURANGABAD: An assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday morning by shooting himself with his service revolver in Jalna district, some 60 kilometres from here, an official said.

ASI Subhash Gaikwad (54) ended his life in the office complex of the superintendent of police and probe was on to find out why he took the extreme step, Dy SP Sudhir Khiradkar told PTI.