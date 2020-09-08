'Ensure oxygen cylinders don't become part of life': Climate activist Ridhima Pandey writes to PM

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: 12-year-old 'Global Climate Activist' Ridhima Pandey, termed as Greta Thunberg of India, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ensure that oxygen cylinders do not become an essential part of children's lives so they don't have to carry it everywhere they go.

Pandey is one of the 16 children along with Swedish green activist Greta Thunberg to petition the United Nations.

"Sir, kindly help us making sure that an oxygen cylinder doesn't become an essential part of the life of children which we have to carry on our shoulders everywhere in the future," said Pandey who had filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal after 2013 tragedy of Uttarakhand.

In the petition, she had requested the Centre to introduce a 'Carbon Budget' to cut down on carbon emissions contributing to global warming.

Sharing her worst nightmare about children carrying oxygen cylinders, addressing the PM she added that he has accepted the reality of climate change she requested him to take measures to tackle air pollution in India so that citizens of India could breathe clean air.

"I worry if a 12-year-old like me finds it hard to breathe, what it must be like for babies or children younger to me living in cities like Delhi and others," said the letter dated September 1, 2020.

In the letter, she also mentioned about air pollution in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Agra, and others where people are not able to breathe properly.

"The air pollution in Delhi becomes so hazardous that people are not even able to breathe properly. You feel choked and suffocated. I am saying this because I witnessed this situation last year in Delhi on Children's Day," she added in the letter.