STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five die after inhaling toxic gas in well in UP's Gonda

The incident took place at Raja Mohalla in the Kotwali police station area while they were rescuing a calf that had fallen into it.

Published: 08th September 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

GONDA: Five people died here on Tuesday after being exposed to toxic gas in a well where locals used to dump garbage, police said.

The incident took place at Raja Mohalla in the Kotwali police station area while they were rescuing a calf that had fallen into it.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar, it was an old and unused well in which people used to dump garbage.

On Tuesday afternoon, a calf fell into the well. A man got down using a ladder to pull out the calf, he said, adding that when the calf was rescued, the man fainted after inhaling toxic gas.

Four other people went down to bring him back but they too fainted, Kumar said.

The ASP said police, fire brigade and local civic body personnel pulled them out after much effort.

"They were taken to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Vaibhav (18), Dinesh (30), Ravi Shankar (36), Vishnu Dayal (35) and Mannu Saini (36)," the ASP said.

Police have sent bodies for a post-mortem examination.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the family of each deceased, a statement issued by the state Government said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar pradesh toxic gas death Gonda gas death
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp