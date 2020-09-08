'Hunar Haat' to return in Prayagraj next month after COVID break

By PTI

NEW DELHJI: 'Hunar Haat', the Minority Affairs Ministry's initiative to generate employment for master artisans, will make a comeback on October 9 in Prayagraj with the theme of local to global and a focus on indigenous Indian toys.

After a gap of about six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the next 'Hunar Haat' will be organised in Prayagraj from October 9 to 18 and more than 30 per cent stalls will be for artisans who prepare indigenous toys, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

The artisans will also be extended help through various institutions for attractive packaging of 'swadeshi toys', he said.

Naqvi said here that every corner of the country has a traditional and ancestral legacy of indigenous toys.

This legacy, which was on the verge of extinction, has got a boon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for 'swadeshi toys', the minister said.

The Indian toy industry has got a tremendous boost after Modi advocated vocal for local toys, he said in a statement.

Naqvi said that every corner of the country is endowed with various kinds of indigenous toys made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay, etc.

'Hunar Haat' will be an enormous platform, providing market and opportunities to master artisans who prepare these indigenous exquisite toys, he said.

Prime Minister Modi's appeal to get vocal for local toys will help the Indian toy industry to gain dominance in the toy market.

'Hunar Haat', which has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last five years, has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products, Naqvi said.

The Minority Affairs Ministry has organised more than two dozen 'Hunar Haats' so far across the country.

In the coming days, 'Hunar Haat' will be organised in Jaipur (October 23 -November 1), Chandigarh (November 7- 15), Indore ( November 21 to 29), Mumbai (December 22 to 31), Hyderabad (January 8 to 17), Lucknow (January 23 to 31), India Gate, New Delhi (February 13 to 21), Ranchi (February 20 to 28), Kota (March 5 to 14, 2021), and Surat/Ahmedabad (March 20 to 27, 2021).

Naqvi said that this time, people will also be able to buy 'Hunar Haat' products online also.

The Minority Affairs Ministry is registering these artisans and their indigenous products on GeM (Government e-Marketplace).

Several export promotion councils have shown interest to provide international markets on a large scale for handmade indigenous products of these artisans and craftsmen.

Naqvi said that several lakh master artisans and craftsmen from across the country are happy and excited that 'Hunar Haat' is going to be organised again.