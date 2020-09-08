Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Jadavpur Univ plans to deliver question papers

The Jadavpur University administration is planning to deliver end-semester examination question papers to and collect answer sheets from the homes of students who do not have a smartphone or Internet connectivity, said an official of the varsity. The other students will receive questions through a group mail or WhatsApp and revert their answers through these services. The possible models were discussed at the faculty council meeting of arts and science. The models will have to be approved by the university’s exam board which will meet this week.

Airlines schedule international flights to Kolkata

Several airlines have scheduled international flights to Kolkata after

the Bengal government’s approval to operate non-chartered flights from other countries, provided only those who test negative for the Covid-19 are allowed to board the aircraft. In July, the state government had asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to stop international flights to Kolkata after passengers refused to go to the paid quarantine centres after landing. “Our infrastructure at international section is ready,’’ said an official at the Kolkata airport. Air transport bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries to restart commercial passenger flights.

Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick tests Covid positive

West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick tested positive for the Covid-19 on Monday. He was admitted to a private hospital off the EM Bypass. The senior leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress complained of fever and developed some other symptoms of the Covid-19 and got himself tested. He was admitted to the hospital after doctors suggested him to avoid home isolation. Several TMC leaders have tested positive in the last few months, while Falta MLA Tamonash Ghosh died in June.

15.5% students failed to attend e-classes

A section of students at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science And Technology-Shibpur, Howrah, could not attend online classes in the last semester because of poor Internet connectivity at home, revealed a survey conducted by the authorities of the institute. The authorities launched the survey to collect ground-level information about the students’ ability to attend online classes in the autumn semester. The feedback from 1,830 of the total students revealed that around 15.5% of them could not attend the classes in the last semester and 18.3% faced Internet issues.

