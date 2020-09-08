STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition to put up joint candidate for RS deputy chairman post

The post of Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha has been lying vacant since May last year, when Lok Sabha was reconstituted post-elections.  

Published: 08th September 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has called for reaching out to other like-minded opposition parties to put up a joint candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman for elections scheduled on September 14.

The post fell vacant after the tenure of JD (U) MP Harivansh expired in April this year. He has been re-elected to the house from Bihar and is expected to be the NDA’s candidate for the post while the name of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has been doing rounds as the opposition candidate. The election will be held on the first day of the monsoon session starting September 14. The budget session was called off in March due to Covid-19.

He was elected as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson after Congress MP PJ Kurien tenure ended in August 2018. Harivansh had defeated senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad, who was the joint opposition candidate, by bagging 125 votes against 105 by latter.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Parliament Strategy Group of the Congress chaired by Sonia. She has asked Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad to reach out to other opposition parties for fielding a joint opposition candidate. The last date for filing nomination for the post is September 11.

According to sources, the name of the joint candidate will be decided after consultations with the opposition parties, and a meeting is also scheduled mid-week.  

The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, Azad, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, party’s chief whip in upper house K Suresh, Manish Tewari, Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore, and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The post of Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha has been lying vacant since May last year when Lok Sabha was reconstituted post-elections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Sonia Gandhi Harivansh Narayan Singh Tiruchi Siva
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp