STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 5 crore COVID-19 tests conducted till date in India

India has come a long way from conducting just one test at the lab in the National Institute of Virology, Pune in January to 5,06,50,128 as on date with  10,98,621 samples being tested in 24 hours.

Published: 08th September 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 have surpassed five crore, while tests per million have witnessed a rise from 6,396 on July 1 to 36,703 as of date, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Aggressive and widespread testing have essayed an important role in India's fight against the COVID pandemic, the ministry said.

India has come a long way from conducting just one test at the lab in the National Institute of Virology, Pune in January to 5,06,50,128 as on date with  10,98,621 samples being tested in 24 hours testifying the enlarged testing capacity in the country.

"The average daily tests conducted (week-wise) are demonstrating a consistent increase. This has registered a 3.2 times expansion from third week of July (3,26,971) to first week of September (10,46,470)," the ministry said.

The average Tests Per Million Per Day have increased from 237 in the second week of July to 758 in the first week of September, it highlighted.

In its Guidance Note on Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19, the WHO has advised countries to conduct 140 tests per day per million population for comprehensive surveillance for suspect cases.

The average week-on-week data for India shows a rising improvement on this front.

  Expanding network of diagnostic labs has given a boost to Tests per Million.

"The TPM have seen a sharp rise from 6396 on July 1 to 36,703 as of today," the ministry said.

The testing lab network consists of 1668 labs in the country; 1035 labs in the government sector and 633 private labs.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 42,80,422 with a single-day spike of 75,809 infections, while the  death toll climbed to 72,775 with record 1,133 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid testing
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp