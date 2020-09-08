STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RPI(A) workers will protect Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai: Ramdas Athawale

RPI (A) workers have geared up to protect Ranaut who is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday, Athawale said in a statement.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: RPI (A) workers will provide protection to actress Kangana Ranaut when she reaches Mumbai, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday.

The actress is locked in a bitter war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena over her comments on the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After Sena MP Sanjay Raut reportedly asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai for comparing the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok), the actress had dared anybody to stop her when she reaches here on September 9.

"RPI (A) workers have geared up to protect Ranaut who is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. Our party workers will offer protection to her at the airport as well as at her residence," Athawale said in a statement.

Athawale's party is an ally of the BJP in the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had issued a slap threat after the actress dared anyone to stop her when she returns to Mumbai.

The Centre on Monday decided to provide Y-plus category security to the actress.

While lashing out at the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Athawale said, "Ranaut did not criticise the Mumbai city but the state government.

It's against the democratic principles to oppose her right to live here on the grounds of her critical remarks against the government.

She has all the rights to live here in Mumbai".

The Union minister also claimed that Ranaut had thanked him for offering her protection in Mumbai.

"Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut shouldn't have threatened the actress over her right to live in Mumbai," he added.

The trouble started after the actress said she didn't trust Mumbai Police following the death of Rajput and that she feared them more than the "movie mafia".

Reacting strongly to her comment, Sanjay Raut had purportedly said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police."

Hitting back, Ranaut tweeted, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" The tweet evoked strong reaction from leaders of the Sena and ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Ramdas Athawale
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp