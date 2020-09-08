STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stop-work notice to Kangana Ranaut: BMC files caveat in court

The BMC notice asked Ranaut to respond within 24 hours as to whether necessary approvals were taken before carrying out construction at her house.

Published: 08th September 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday filed a `caveat' in a local court, saying it should be heard first if actor Kangana Ranaut challenges a stop-work notice issued to her.

BMC officials on Monday carried out an inspection at the actor's residence in Pali Hill in suburban Bandra, and issued a stop-work notice after noticing several `illegal' alterations.

A caveat is a request to a court that no order should be passed without hearing the person/party which files it.

Meanwhile, Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, responded to the BMC's notice, accusing its officials of trespassing on her property and making false claims.

ALSO READ | Mumbai police to probe Adhyayan Suman's allegations of drug use against Kangana Ranaut

The BMC notice asked Ranaut to respond within 24 hours as to whether necessary approvals were taken before carrying out construction at her house.

The civic body claimed that a toilet on the premises was converted into an office cabin and new toilets were constructed alongside a staircase.

"No work is being carried out by my client (Kangana) in her premises as falsely understood by you (BMC). Therefore the Stop Work Notice issued is absolutely bad in law and appears to have been issued only to intimidate my client by misusing your dominant position," Ranaut's lawyer said in the letter to Executive Engineer, H/West Ward.

Ranaut would legally respond to the notice within seven days and in the meantime the BMC should not misuse its "dominant position" to cause prejudice to the actor with any "hidden agenda coupled with ulterior motives", it said.

"My client has the right to prosecute the officers for trespassing upon her premises illegally with a criminal intent to cause injury," the letter added.

The BMC filed the caveat before a civil court, saying pursuant to the notice issued to Ranaut, she is likely to file a suit challenging it.

"Let nothing be done in the matter unless prior notice is given to us," the caveat application said.

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena which also controls the BMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut BMC caveat
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp