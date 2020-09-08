STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Surat's textile industry faces labour shortage, urges resumption of train services to bring in workers

"We want workers to safely return and resume work. A bus takes 72 hours to reach Surat while the train takes 42 hours. If they return, it will be very helpful for us," Ashish Gujarati said.

Published: 08th September 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

For representational purposes

By ANI

SURAT: Businessmen have claimed that the textile industry in Surat is facing a shortage of workers as they have not returned in the absence of transport services. Hence, they are trying to bring them back from Odisha by requesting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to further urge the Centre to run special trains for workers.

"We have requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to further urge the Central government to run special trains from Odisha to bring back workers to Surat so that we can resume our operations," said Ashish Gujarati, President of Pandesara Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd in Surat, Gujarat.

"We want workers to safely return and resume work. A bus takes 72 hours to reach Surat while the train takes 42 hours. If they return, it will be very helpful for us," he added.

A couple of days back, a bus with labourers, met with an accident while returning from Odisha following which eight workers lost their lives. Hence, businessmen here are trying to get in touch with the Central government for the trains from Odisha to Surat.

Mayur Golwala, Secretary, Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), said, "Around six lakh people work in the industry here. Out of these around 50 per cent workers are from Odisha."

"If the train service from Odisha starts, labourers in large numbers will be able to come back. Our State government should also urge the Centre to resume train services. The industry which is running on 20 per cent to 30 per cent operations will reach 60 per cent to 70 per cent of if they return and boost the work of the industry," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Surat Naveen Patnaik Surat textile industry
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp