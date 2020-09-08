STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant's father files complaint against actor's psychiatrist for disclosing medical condition

KK Singh said under regulation 8.2 of the Indian Medical Council (professional conduct etiquette and ethics) Regulation 2002 a registered medical practitioner shall not disclose the secrets of patient

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: KK Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has written a complaint letter to the Medical Council of India against the actor's psychiatrist Dr Susan Walker for alleged misconduct by disclosing his medical condition.

KK Singh, in his complaint letter, said under regulation 8.2 of the Indian Medical Council (professional conduct etiquette and ethics) Regulation 2002 a registered medical practitioner shall not disclose the secrets of patients that have been learnt in the exercise of the profession.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

"The above-mentioned medical practitioner claim that Sushant Singh Rajput had consulted her for certain areas mental condition for which she had given her consultation and opinion that without going any further into alleged medical condition of Sushant Singh Rajput it is clear that any consultation between Sushant Singh Rajput and above mentioned medical practitioner was strictly confidential and disclosure of the same would be misconduct," the complaint said.

Singh said it has come to his knowledge that the medical practitioner has given a news interview to a senior journalist making disclosures regarding the medical condition of Sushant Singh Rajput and making secrets public, which she obtained in a strictly professional capacity and the disclosure bearing the mention exceptions would amount to the professional misconduct.

"As such it is clear that Susan Walker has waived her confidentially without any legal basis and without even consulting the complainant and as such as she has committed professional misconduct under regulation 7.14 of the 2002 regulations," it said.

He said the regulations require the medical practitioner not to reveal anything disclosed by the patient in confidence. 

Sushant Singh Rajput death case Dr Susan Walker psychiatrist Medical Council of India
