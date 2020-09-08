STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World now paying more attention to India, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi also added that the Indian media needs to go global too.

Published: 08th September 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for inculcating the habit of reading books among the new generation, saying it is imperative in this age of text, tweet and "Google guru" that they are not weaned away from gaining serious knowledge.

Inaugurating Patirika Gate in Jaipur and releasing two books authored by Patrika Group Chairman Gulab Kothari through a video conference, Modi also asserted that the voice of India along with Indian products is becoming more global with the country now enjoying stronger presence at world bodies.

The world is now listening to India with more attention, he said.

The Indian media, he added, needs to go global too.

The media, the prime minister said, has served people in an "unprecedented way" by spreading awareness on the coronavirus pandemic and by analysing government works and pointing out their shortcomings.

Though the media is also criticised at times, more so in this age of social media, but everybody needs to learn from criticism, he said, adding this is what makes India's democracy strong.

