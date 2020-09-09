STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 detained for protesting BMC action against Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC.

BMC officers demolish 'illegal alterations' at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai Wednesday Sept. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Around 15 persons, including some women, were detained on Wednesday for allegedly holding a protest against Mumbai civic body's act of demolishing a part of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow at Bandra here, a police official said.

The protesters gathered outside Ranaut's bungalow in Pali Hill area in the afternoon to show solidarity with the actor after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal alterations at her property.

"The protesters raised slogans against the BMC and in support of Ranaut," senior inspector of Khar police station, Gajanan Kabdule, said.

"We detained around 15 people, including women, and brought them to the police station for illegally holding the protest. We are collecting information about them, including where they are from," he said.

None of them have been arrested so far, the official said.

Dismissing reports that the police lathi-charged the protesters, Kabdule said, "All these are just rumors."

The BMC on Wednesday started demolishing "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

However, the Bombay High Court later stayed the demolition process and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.

The 33-year-old actor arrived in the city later in the day.

