CBI indicts three women officers in Unnao rape case, wants departmental action

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The CBI has indicted three women officers for laxity and negligence in the Unnao rape case in which expelled BJP leader and disqualified MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted and jailed for 10 years.

Sources said the probe agency has recommended the state government initiate departmental inquiry involving the three women officers for their lackadaisical approach and intentional inaction.

The CBI has stated that the three officers failed to act when the matter was reported to them by the victims.

The three women officers are the then Unnao district magistrate Aditi Singh and two SPs, Neha Pandey and Pushpanjali Singh.

An additional SP level officer Ashtabhuja Singh, who was also posted in the district at the time of incident, was found guilty of slackness and action was recommended against him too.

Ashtabhuja Singh has been promoted to the IPS cadre, currently posted as commandant PAC 12th battalion in Ambedkarnagar.

Sources said the CBI had sent the names of the officers to the UP government in the last week of February. It resent the information to the state home department last month.

Aditi Singh, a 2009 batch IAS officer, is currently posted as DM Hapur. Neha Pandey, a 2009-batch IPS officer, is on deputation in the Intelligence Bureau. Pushpanjali Devi, a 2006-batch Manipur cadre IPS officer, is currently posted as DIG-GRP, Lucknow.

THE SHAME OF UTTAR PRADESH