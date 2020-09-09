Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says Rhea Chakraborty's arrest under NDPS Act 'ludicrous'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday batted for actor Rhea Chakraborty, saying her arrest under the NDPS Act is "ludicrous" and her father is entitled to seek justice, the basic tenet of the Constitution.

Chowdhury also said the trial by media is an "ominous portent of our judicial system".

"Rhea's father is a former military officer, served the nation. Rhea is a Bengalee Brahmin lady, justice to actor Sushant Rajput should not be interpreted as a justice to Bihari."

"Father of Rhea is also entitled to demand justice for his kids, trial by media is an ominous portent for our judicial system. Justice for all is one of the basic tenets of our constitution," he said in a series tweets.

He said Rajput was an Indian actor, but the "BJP turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points".

"Rhea Chakroborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous. To please the Political Masters Central agencies have played their roles, after churning the sea they have discovered drugs instead of nectar. Still they are groping in the dark to identify who is the murderer," he added.

After three days of interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Chakraborty, 28, in a drugs case linked to Rajput's death, following which she was sent to judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

She was shifted to Byculla jail in Mumbai Wednesday after the NCB said it did not want her custody.

The court earlier rejected Chakraborty's bail application.