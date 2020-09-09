COVID-19 reaches community spread phase in Himachal: Health official

By PTI

SHIMLA: Community spread of the novel coronavirus has been witnessed in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, a senior health official said Wednesday.

In a statement, Shimla Chief Medical Officer Surekha Chopra said the recent data of COVID-19 cases established community spread of the virus.

The coronavirus cases are increasing day by day and neither their index cases nor travel history is being found which establishes its community spread, she added.

The COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, with just about 70 lakh population, have reached 7,832, according to the data provided by the state health department till Tuesday.

"That was why, the monthly meeting of doctors with ASHA workers was held under the open sky in Shimla on September 7 as open air and sunlight help in reducing the spread of the virus," she said.

The health and family welfare department of Shimla district has launched a campaign to hold routine meetings and workshops of the health department in the open in hospital premises and the September 7 meeting was a part of this campaign, she added.

The CMO said wherever possible, the meetings and other programmes should be held in the open.

A total of 59 coronavirus patients have succumbed to the virus in the hill state till now.

Solan accounts for 15 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by 11 in Kangra, eight in Mandi, seven in Shimla, five each in Hamirpur, Chamba and Una, and three in Sirmaur.

The number of active cases has climbed to 2,316, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 477, followed by Kangra (424), Sirmaur (234), Una (206), Hamirpur (180), Shimla (168), Chamba (161), Mandi (160), Bilaspur (153), Kullu (108), Kinnaur (33) and Lahaul-Spiti (12), the data showed.

The total number of recoveries has risen to 5,444, the official said, adding that 11 patients have migrated out of the state.