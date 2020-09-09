STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India will continue Oxford vaccine trial, says Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad

Serum Institute of India, under whose aegis the vaccine is to be being tried on 1,600 participants across 17 centres, said that trials in India will continue, irrespective of the latest development.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Lab, test, In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The phase 3 clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, have been put on hold since Tuesday after a volunteer in the UK, who had received the shot, reported a serious adverse reaction.

The development has caught international attention as the investigational vaccine -- based on an adenovirus which causes the common cold -- is among the front runners in the global race to find a preventive intervention that may bring the pandemic to a halt.

AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish company which has got the licence for the vaccine said that the trials are being paused in the US, UK, South Africa, and Brazil but in India, Serum Institute of India,  which has entered into the partnership with the firm, maintained that the ongoing trial will continue.

On Tuesday, as per reports, a participant in the UK, who had been administered the vaccine had been hospitalised after developing transverse myelitis — an inflammatory syndrome that affects the spinal cord and can be caused by viral infections.

However, it’s not clear whether the event was related to inoculation or co-incidental and will be confirmed only after a detailed medical review of the patient.

Back home, SII under whose aegis the vaccine is to be being tried on 1,600 participants across 17 centres said that trials in India will continue, irrespective of the latest development.

ALSO READ | Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial

“We can't comment much on the UK trials, but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “As far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all.”

As per the information gathered by this newspaper, the vaccine has been administered to 100 volunteers in India as of now and the safety data is under review of the data safety monitoring board of the trial before more volunteers are given the shots.

Experts meanwhile said that adverse reactions like the one reported from the UK in the trial “is not a bad thing at all, neither is it uncommon.”

“In large randomised efficacy trials, an investigational drug or vaccine is given to a large heterogeneous population,” said virologist Dr. Shahid Jameel. “Some of these people also have other underlying health conditions and may react adversely. This is exactly why we need large trials before approval.”

He added that the good thing is that there is a system in place to recognise these adverse events and address them—which will build confidence in the trials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oxford vaccine Serum Institute SII Astrazeneca COVID pandemic
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp