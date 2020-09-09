Kangana Ranaut's statements don't matter to common people: Sharad Pawar

By ANI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday sought to downplay recent comments by Kangana Ranaut, saying that such statements do not matter to the common people.

Ranaut had raised the issue of "inaction" by Mumbai Police during the Palghar lynching and also its refusal to register a case on the request of the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's in connection with his death.

Pawar's comments came after Kangana's statements in connection with the actor 's death at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

"There is no need to give more importance to such statements. Such statements do not matter to the common l public. People do not pay attention to such things. There is absolutely no need to take them seriously. Rather my complaint is that the media is giving more attention to such news," Pawar told the media at a book release function.

Reacting to the demolition drive at her office this morning, he added, "I have no information about her office. But they read in newspapers that they were unauthorized constructions. The illegal construction in Mumbai is not new. If BMC is acting as per rules, then it is right"

The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorized construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal'' alterations.

However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive and also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition on the matter. Amid protests, actor Kangana Ranaut arrived at her residence in Mumbai's Khar on Wednesday.

She landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the afternoon from her home in Himachal Pradesh. Members of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, the workers' union affiliated to Shiv Sena, protested outside the airport as she arrived in Mumbai.

Last week, the actor had taken to Twitter to claim: "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

However, Raut had rejected her claims saying, "Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai police all over the world."

"After a major star was killed, I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she had said in another tweet recently.