STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kangana Ranaut's statements don't matter to common people: Sharad Pawar

Pawar's comments came after Kangana's statements in connection with the actor 's death at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Published: 09th September 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday sought to downplay recent comments by Kangana Ranaut, saying that such statements do not matter to the common people.

Ranaut had raised the issue of "inaction" by Mumbai Police during the Palghar lynching and also its refusal to register a case on the request of the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's in connection with his death.

Pawar's comments came after Kangana's statements in connection with the actor 's death at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

"There is no need to give more importance to such statements. Such statements do not matter to the common l public. People do not pay attention to such things. There is absolutely no need to take them seriously. Rather my complaint is that the media is giving more attention to such news," Pawar told the media at a book release function.

Reacting to the demolition drive at her office this morning, he added, "I have no information about her office. But they read in newspapers that they were unauthorized constructions. The illegal construction in Mumbai is not new. If BMC is acting as per rules, then it is right"

The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorized construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal'' alterations.

However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive and also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition on the matter. Amid protests, actor Kangana Ranaut arrived at her residence in Mumbai's Khar on Wednesday.

She landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the afternoon from her home in Himachal Pradesh. Members of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, the workers' union affiliated to Shiv Sena, protested outside the airport as she arrived in Mumbai.

Last week, the actor had taken to Twitter to claim: "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

However, Raut had rejected her claims saying, "Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai police all over the world."

"After a major star was killed, I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she had said in another tweet recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Kangana Ranaut Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp