Karni Sena supports Kangana Ranaut, holds protest against Sanjay Raut in Delhi

The supporters of the 'Panga' actor also burnt Raut's effigy during the protest and were sloganeering.

Published: 09th September 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut, kangana ranaut Y plus security

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut arrives at Chandigarh's Mohali International Airport before she left for Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Karni Sena on Wednesday came out in support of actor Kangana Ranaut and staged a protest in the national capital outside the residence of Shiv Sena's Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, amid the ongoing war of words between the two.

The supporters of the 'Panga' actor also burnt Raut's effigy during the protest and were sloganeering.

The Karni Sena, also popularly known as Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS), is an organisation based in Rajasthan, which also protested against the film 'Padmaavat' claiming that it distorted Rajput history.

Ranaut had yesterday slammed Raut for telling her not to return to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her. "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana had tweeted.

The actress has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police to probe Ranaut's connection in an alleged drug nexus.

