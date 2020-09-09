LAC standoff: Jaishankar may meet Chinese foreign minister in Moscow 

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Tehran where the two leaders discussed bilateral issues and also reviewed regional developments.

Jaishankar left for Moscow for the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting and made a stopover in Tehran to meet Zarif.

His visit is the second by an Indian minister after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Iranian counterpart Brigadier Amir Hatami on September 6.

“A productive meeting with FM @JZarif during a stopover in Tehran. Discussed strengthening our bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments. Thank him for his gracious hospitality,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar will proceed to Moscow from Tehran where he is expected to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit amid growing tensions between India and China over border issues along the LAC in Ladakh.

Jaishankar and Singh’s visits also assume significance as there has been friction between Iran and India over the Chabahar Port.

Earlier in the year, Iran decided to go ahead with the railway line at the port citing delays from the Indian side. Later, Iranian officials said there was no deal with India about the line.

Chabahar Port is perceived to be India’s answer to the Gwadar Port in Pakistan, being built with Chinese support.

The meeting comes close on the heels of Iran’s almost closing a deal with China over the Chabahar Port, a move perceived as a sign of growing Chinese influence in the region.