Outlandish to compare Mumbai with Pakistan: NCP on Kangana Ranaut's comment

By PTI

MUMBAI: The comparison between Mumbai and its police force with Pakistan is "outlandish", Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday in a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut over her tweets that have riled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation.

Patil said it was "painful" to come across people who are "not grateful" to what Mumbai and Maharashtra has to offer in terms of opportunities, women safety, and tolerance.

"People comparing this great city and our police force to that of Pakistan is outlandish. At best, it is a baseless remark to gain publicity and limelight. #UddhavThackeray #BMCMumbai @DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice," Patil tweeted.

Mumbai is the mother that does not discriminate. Let us all be respectful to the spirit of Mumbai and the dignity of the elected offices of the state.



पोसणाऱ्या हाताला चावू नये!#UddhavThackeray #BMCMumbai @CMOMaharashtra — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) September 9, 2020

The water resources minister said Mumbai is the mother which does not discriminate.

He also called for being "respectful" to the spirit of Mumbai and the dignity of the elected offices of the state.

It is painful to come across people who are not grateful to what Mumbai and Maharashtra has to offer - in terms of the opportunities, women safety and tolerance.#UddhavThackeray#BMCMumbai — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) September 9, 2020

"Don't bite the hands which feed you," Patil added.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai civic body demolished "illegal alterations" at the bungalow of Ranaut at Pali Hill in Bandra.

After arriving in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut once again equated Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," she tweeted.

Ranaut also shared few photographs of BMC officials at her house, with the captions "Pakistan #deathofdemocracy" and "Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy".