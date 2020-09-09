STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poet Munnawar Rana's daughter claims she has been put under house arrest, police deny

Published: 09th September 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Poet Munnawar Rana (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Noted poet Munnawar Rana's daughter Sumaiya Rana, who had given a call to hold a demonstration near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence to protest against the government's alleged failure in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday claimed she has been put under house arrest, a charge denied by the police.

"I have been put under house arrest since Monday evening. There is police outside my residence in Kaiserbagh locality. I have not been allowed to move outside, Sumaiya told PTI.

This is the violation of my rights, she added, while claiming that policemen have also been deployed outside the her father Munnawar Rana's residence.

"I have not been shown any notice or order regarding house arrest. I have got a notice on Tuesday saying that there is a restriction on agitations due to COVID-19. The notice also said the high court has also restricted agitations in Hazratganj and Gautampalli areas," she said.

She said she was to hold a protest demonstration at Kalidas Marg crossing on Tuesday over the government's failure to deal with COVID-19 situation in the state.

Holding "peaceful protests is our constitutional right", said Sumaiya, who along with her sister Uzma Parveen had played a key role in the anti-CAA protests in the state capital in December-January.

Cases against them were registered on charges of public obstruction, making objectionable comments on social media, violating Section 144 of the CrPC and disturbing peace.

"The government has failed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and all arrangements have collapsed. It's people's right to raise voice against the failure of government," she said.

Police, however, denied Sumaiya's allegations.

"No action has been taken against anyone. No one has been put under house arrest," Kaiserbagh SHO Dinanant Mishra told PTI.

Munnawar Rana
