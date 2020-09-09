STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railways plans to run ‘clone trains’ to facilitate waitlisted passengers

According to the national transporter, the clone trains would be operational in the next 15 days in a phased manner.

Published: 09th September 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:15 AM

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With an aim to reduce the problem of waiting list, the railways is planning to run clone trains on routes with high passenger flow.

“The railways will monitor all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have a long waiting list. Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel,” Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said.

The railways will put in an extra rake to run the clone train on a particular route if all the seats on that route are booked, and there is heavy rush of waitlisted passengers.

According to Yadav, the clone trains will have lesser number of stoppages than the original train.

However, officials said the operation of clone trains would be challenging as the railways will have to arrange for additional coaches. 

