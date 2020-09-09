STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reply to Kangana's plea, stop demolition drive at her property: Bombay HC to Mumbai civic body

A BMC team reached the Bollywood actor's bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval.

Published: 09th September 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

BMC officers demolish 'illegal alterations' at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai Wednesday Sept. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property, asking the civic body to file reply on actor's petition

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition drive at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress.

"We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief," Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui earlier told PTI.

The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach here later in the day, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The demolition work began shortly after 11 am, an official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, the BMC posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body, he said.

A BMC team reached the bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now," Kangana tweeted, soon after the demolition work began.

She also posted photos of BMC staff engaged in the demolition work.

Trouble has mounted for Kangana as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said the police will probe allegations that she took drugs, while alterations made at her bungalow came under the civic body's scanner.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Kangana's arrival in Mumbai, Maharashtra Home Minister gets threat calls from Himachal

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.

The BMC Tuesday filed a `caveat' in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges a stop- work notice issued to her.

Ranaut had recently said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, an ally of the BJP, said workers of his party RPI (A) will provide protection to Ranaut when she returns to Mumbai."RPI (A) workers have geared up to protect Ranaut who is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. Our party workers will offer protection to her at the airport as well as at her residence," Athawale said.

The actor arrived in Chandigarh from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning to take a flight to Mumbai and hit out at the Maharashtra government alleging that it was trying to "break down" her property.

"As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the (Chandigarh) airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride."

"This is nothing, take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher," Ranaut tweeted shortly before she was to catch an afternoon flight from the Chandigarh international airport.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BMC Shiv Sena Kangana ranaut bungalow
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp