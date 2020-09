Reply to Kangana's plea, stop demolition drive at her property: Bombay HC to Mumbai civic body

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property, asking the civic body to file reply on actor's petition

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition drive at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress.

"We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief," Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui earlier told PTI.

The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach here later in the day, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The demolition work began shortly after 11 am, an official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, the BMC posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body, he said.

Karni Sena activists protested against the Shiv Sena MP in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in New Delhi.

Express photo | @Shekharyadav02.#KanganaVsSena pic.twitter.com/Ewk2sG9WaF — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) September 9, 2020

A BMC team reached the bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now," Kangana tweeted, soon after the demolition work began.

She also posted photos of BMC staff engaged in the demolition work.

Trouble has mounted for Kangana as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said the police will probe allegations that she took drugs, while alterations made at her bungalow came under the civic body's scanner.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.

The BMC Tuesday filed a `caveat' in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges a stop- work notice issued to her.

Ranaut had recently said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, an ally of the BJP, said workers of his party RPI (A) will provide protection to Ranaut when she returns to Mumbai."RPI (A) workers have geared up to protect Ranaut who is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. Our party workers will offer protection to her at the airport as well as at her residence," Athawale said.

The actor arrived in Chandigarh from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning to take a flight to Mumbai and hit out at the Maharashtra government alleging that it was trying to "break down" her property.

"As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the (Chandigarh) airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride."

"This is nothing, take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher," Ranaut tweeted shortly before she was to catch an afternoon flight from the Chandigarh international airport.

