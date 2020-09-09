STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC agrees to examine plea seeking re-opening of religious places

The plea sought that the religious places be opened in order to uphold the fundamental rights of the citizens, particularly of the devotees.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Temple opening

Kalyani, the elephant, at the Ambal Temple worships after places of worship after places of worship were permitted to open in Tamil Nadu. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea seeking the re-opening of religious places of all faiths across the country that have remained closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, issued notices to the Centre and State governments seeking their response on the plea filed by a Gitarth Ganga Trust.

The plea sought that the religious places be opened in order to uphold the fundamental rights of the citizens, particularly of the devotees. The plea said the petitioner is concerned for the well-being and spiritual happiness of each and every resident of India.

The petitioner in no way concerns the holding of any religious congregation, but only limited to the rights of devotees confined to the places of worship and that too following the relevant guidelines strictly, the plea said.

"In permitting businesses and commercial activities and prohibiting religious practices the States have weighed the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak with the 'reward" of the value of the business," the petition said.

The petitioner said that since the permissions have been given for opening up of various economic activities, it is discrimination against religious institutions if they are not granted similar permission.

"The prohibition by the States and locking down of places of worship completely does not meet the test of proportionality in administrative action, i.e. complete closure of places of worship is not necessary to meet the objective of fighting the pandemic," the plea said.

"All that is absolutely necessary is that the requisite precautions must be followed which have in fact been laid down by the government," it added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
reopening of religious places Supreme Court COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp