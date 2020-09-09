STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for opening of places of worship

A bench headed by CJI Bobde issued the notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea of Ahmedabad-based "Gitarth Ganga Trust'' seeking opening of the places of worship in the country.

Published: 09th September 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kapaleeswar Temple

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Wednesday to respond to a plea seeking opening of all religious places for worship across the country which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued the notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea of Ahmedabad-based "Gitarth Ganga Trust'' seeking opening of the places of worship in the country.

"We are issuing notice just to explore possibility," said the bench, which also comprised Jusrices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, in the proceedings held through video conferencing.

The trust, a Religious Research Institute, filed the plea through lawyer Surjendu Sankar Das and said that it wanted to ensure "spiritual happiness" of all by opening of temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras with necessary precautionary conditions in place.

It said the MHA, in its May 30 order on 'Unlock 1.0', had allowed opening of religious places outside the containment zones from June 8.

"Many of the state Governments have not passed any order allowing the temples, mosques, churches, Jain temples, gurdwaras, etc. to reopen even after passing of approximately three (3) months after such relaxation for religious places / places of worship by the Central Government," the plea said.

It said the question which deserved consideration was whether and to what extent the states may set limits on numbers of worshippers participants, when no comparable limitations are imposed on activities like "manufacturing, retail merchandising or liquor stores".

The plea said it has been filed with the "solemn and pious objective to protect the fundamental rights enshrined and guaranteed under the Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and (b), 25, 26 and 21, in particular, of the residents of India pertaining to opening of the places of worship/ religious places throughout India which have been prohibited/restricted at present by many of the states".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
religious places covid lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp