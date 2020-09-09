STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty shifted from NCB office to Byculla jail

The NCB had told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

Published: 09th September 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office for questioning in connection with the death by suicide case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her, Rhea Chakraborty was on Wednesday shifted from the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail here.

Shortly after her arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

On Wednesday, she stepped out of the NCB office at 10.15 am after spending the night there and was taken to the Byculla jail by the agency officials.

The court had rejected her bail application.

The NCB had told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The NCB, however, said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days.

Immediately after her arrest, the 28-year-old Rhea was taken for medical tests including COVID-19 test to the civic- run Sion hospital in Central Mumbai.

At the hospital, her antigen test for COVID-19 came out negative, officials said.

She was then taken to the NCB office in south Mumbai around 7.15 pm, and produced before the court through video-conference.

Rhea finds support from Bollywood

Wearing a black T-shirt with a quote proclaiming "Roses are red, violets are blue, Let's smash patriarchy, me and you" when she was arrested, the 28-year-old waved at media personnel as she came out of the NCB office in south Mumbai.

The message found an echo in Bollywood with celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and others sharing the quote on their Instagram in a show of solidarity with the actor.

Directors Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava and writer Atika Chohan were among those who reacted sharply to her arrest.

Actors Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha also came out in her support.

Sinha, the director of films such as 'Mulk' and 'Article 15', simply asked mediapersons to "resign" and seek different employment avenues.

"If you still feel like a journalist, RESIGN. You won't die of hunger. You will discover new friends, opportunities and avenues," the director said in a scathing tweet.

'Aligarh' director Hansal Mehta was equally distressed.

"Not abetment of suicide, not money laundering, not murder? Now I know why marijuana is not legalised in India yet," he said.

Chohan, co-writer of "Chhapaak", said the actor was being "incriminated" for the life choices of Rajput, her boyfriend.

"He engaged in drugs and suffered from mental illness. Why is this so difficult to accept. Why is a woman incriminated and called names for an adult man's life choice," she tweeted.

In an acerbic tweet, Shrivastava said, "Excellent job, India! Enjoy the burning of the witch. And while we are at it we may as well get Sati back."

"And no, lets not lift a finger to stem any crimes against women. Lets dance wildly and applaud the fire," added the director of 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'.

"Sacred Games" star Kubbra Sait said Chakraborty may have been arrested but she is "still not a murderer".

"May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer. #MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai (evening tea)" she said.

Hours before Chakraborty's arrest, producer Pritish Nandy pointed out how all the other charges against her had failed.

"All charges against Rhea have failed. Murder? No evidence. Abetment to murder? She wasn't there. Stealing Rs 15 crore? Sushant never got the money. What remains is drugs. None found on her. She's ready for a test. Who was it for? Obvious, na?#justiceforSushant #JusticeForRhea," Nandy tweeted.

He said if one wanted to find out "what killed" Rajput, they need to go back to the original charges.

"Harassment, humiliation in public, bullying. There are people in Bollywood who constantly ridiculed him. In this @kangna_official is right. You cannot survive Bollywood with a fragile mind," Nandy added.

Actor-comic Vir Das tweeted, "Reminder. Abuse legal drugs. Like power."

Bidita Bag, an actor and model, wrote, "Rhea arrested. Now please can we concentrate on real issues that our country is facing?. #JaiHind."

TV actor Kritika kamra called out the media for peddling "bloodlust".

"The media has successfully pushed us into a bottomless pit of bloodlust and hate. We're so far down in it that we see nothing, hear nothing, feel nothing," she wrote on Twitter.

Not all reactions were critical of Chakraborty's arrest that followed days of her being literally mobbed by camera crews and others.

Actor Ankita Lokhande, Rajput's former girlfriend and "Pavitra Rishta" co-star, said "justice" has been served.

"Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's karma," she shared a post on Twitter.

Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "#GodIsWithUs" after Chakraborty's arrest. Actor Shekhar Suman also hailed Chakraborty's arrest, saying, "You sow so you shall reap."

BJP leader and singer Manoj Tiwari used the same words in his response.

"What you sow, so shall you reap! Today's arrest teaches us that nobody can escape the consequences of wrongdoings! My prayers for the truth to unfold soon," he said on the social media platform.

Chakraborty has in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs.

Apart from the drugs case, she is facing an abetment of suicide case in connection with Rajput's death which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing, and a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Rajput's father who accused Chakraborty of abetting his son's suicide had also claimed that she siphoned Rs 15 crore from his son's bank accounts.

The ED launched a probe into this aspect.

The NCB began a probe after Chakraborty's mobile phone chats allegedly revealed that she used to consume drugs.

The NCB has also arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda on drug supply charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput NCB Drugs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp